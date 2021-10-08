Family Style Food Festival in Los Angeles (Sunday, October 10th, only) is one of those festivals that hits high marks for food obsessives and festival lovers alike. 20-plus food vendors from all over the country will convene in Television City, along with streetwear vendors, street artists, and DJs — in case you need to dance off a few of the calories you’re sure to enjoy.

Alas, we’re here to talk about the food. This year’s lineup includes some of our favorite spots from around the nation. Highlights include New York’s Russ & Daughters. The iconic Manhattan fish-forward deli is old-school European smoked and pickled fish done to such a high degree of perfection it might well change the way you think about pickled herring and smoked salmon forever (if you can’t tell, yes, I’m a pretty big fan of this joint and have been for decades).

Other highlights include L.A.’s famous hot chicken joint Howlin’ Rays (another Uproxx fav), which is sure to have one of the longer lines at the fest (if you like fried chicken sandwiches, it smashes Popeyes). L.A.’s equally famed and beloved Mariscos Jalisco will be in attendance, slinging some of the best fish-inspired dishes you can find north of Baja. If you’re into oysters, we highly recommend hitting up Malibu’s Broad Street Oyster Co. and eating your weight in raw oysters while washing them down with a nice, crisp white wine or lager.

Folks, that’s only scratching the surface. Nike and Crocs will be there in case you want to grab some fall and early winter SNX. There’ll be wine bars and cocktails bars aplenty. And, of course, there’ll be tons of music, art installations, and places to just chill.

You can grab a ticket for $75, which grants you access to the festival (food and drink are separate). From there, the world’s your oyster — for a price (but a pretty reasonable one!). Check out the full lineup here and review Family Style Food Festival’s COVID protocols here.

We’d like to acknowledge and honor the original peoples of Los Angeles, the Chumash, Tongva, and Kizh nations.