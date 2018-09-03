All The Best Food Deals For Labor Day 2018

McDonald

You’ve been here before. You know the drill — we’re trying to get you fed! Check the deals and then celebrate the holiday with free (or cheap or BOGO) food.

Longhorn Steakhouse — Not a food deal, per se, but perhaps better. The GRILL US Hotline is open today and certified Grill Masters are ready and waiting (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET) to keep you from ruining everyone’s holiday. Dial 1-855-LH-GRILL before the flames climb too high.

Red Lobster — Almost its own holiday, Red Lobster has started up Endless Shrimp. Starve yourself and then make this deal work big for you.

Wendy’s — 50 cent Frostys. Today is the last day. Get your brain freeze on with this no-brainer.

Papa John’s — … is a freaking mess right now and its founder is a damn train wreck — as anyone who follows the news knows. In an effort to jumpstart business, the company is doing Buy One, Get One Free pizza today. It’s tough to know if supporting them supports racist-ass Papa John himself at this point, so… buyer beware.

Olive Garden — The only downside of the famous Pasta Pass is that you can’t take it with you (it’s only for eat in), so the current OG “Buy one, Take one” deal is a winner. What sort of monster is going to complain when you bring them some alfredo? Seriously.

Sonic — Chili cheese dog or quarter pound burger + tots for $2.99. What’s more American than that?