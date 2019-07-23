Get A Free Trip To Thailand And More Travel Deals And Cheap Flights

Getty Image

Finding a great travel deal mid-summer can be a tough task. Prices range from “high” to “very high” as brands clamor to get your “last-minute vacation” cash. There are, however, plenty of great deals if you can plan ahead at least a little.

Summer sales are in full swing this week. Prices on cheap flights are looking prime, especially if you can book travel for this coming winter and into next spring. Hotels are also offering great discounts for late summer travel plus fall and winter. Shop hard and be decisive, sweet deals don’t last long this time of year.

Below, we’ve compiled some of the best deals right now. These are the cheapest flights, sweetest hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts online this week.

TOP DEAL OF THE WEEK:

GET A FREE TRIP TO THAILAND WHEN YOU BOOK A TRIP TO ANTARCTICA

A free trip to Thailand is always a win. You can get exactly that if you book an Antarctica expedition via Intrepid Travel. The voyages to Antarctica start at around $6,000 per person. If you book a trip for the 2020/2021 season, you’ll receive a gift trip to Thailand for free — saving you around $2,500 per person.

The Thailand trip has the added bonus of being a small vessel sailing trip around the southern coast of Thailand, island-hopping your way to Malaysia. Both trips are once-in-a-lifetime adventures and one is free. You can’t beat that.

