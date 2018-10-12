Power Ranking The Best Full-Sized Candy Bars To Give On Halloween

Trick-or-treating is probably a practice you retired many a Halloween ago. Or a few Halloweens ago. Or in 2016.
Let’s face it, a full grown adult — in a costume — is supposed to be at a bar, or at the very least a house party getting sloshed, not going door to door asking for candy. Yet, many of us likely have fond memories of meeting up with our friends and marauding around the neighborhood, demanding free candy. It was the best sort of tradition for so many of us.
We’d plot our courses carefully in those halcyon days. We knew which houses had the straight dope and who was giving out toothbrushes or, gasp, apples. More often than not, the candy was single servings of Jolly Ranchers or Hershey’s Minis or Tootsie Pops. You know, the one-off bites of candy that no one loves but no one really hates either. But there was always one house where they were giving out full-sized candy bars. Maybe they’d just made a Costco run or perhaps they simply understood that passing out full-sized candy bars would make them legends. Either way, scoring a real candy bar on Halloween made you feel like Indiana Jones, snagging an Incan idol — you’d been through the shitstorm of toothbrushes and peppermint pinwheels and, now, you’d found Halloween gold.
This week, we’re going back to look at some classic American candy bars and ask the ultimate question: Which full-sized candy bar is not only the best but which would you be most stoked about getting while trick-or-treating?
12. 3 Musketeers
View this post on Instagram
@orionvanessa is throwing shine and making people smile this holiday season 😊✨How will you #ThrowShine? ・・・ came across this @3musketeers bar and it reminded me that the holidays are meant to #throwshine ✨ feeling so full of love, thank ya @3musketeers for the oh so kind compliment 🌹#3musketeers #ad
Even on a good day, a 3 Musketeers is kinda boring. It’s “filling” covered in chocolate. That filling is a light chocolate fluff that’s basically egg whites and milk chocolate which creates a very subpar nougat.
It sort of feels like seeing a full-sized candy bar going into your bag would be exciting. Then seeing it’s a 3 Musketeers would elicit a big ol’ ‘meh’ on the excitement meter.
Crunch bar made the list? It’s MULTIPLE places above Butterfinger!? Not in my America.
My teeth disagree!
They’re just trying to store delicious, buttery goodness in their cavities so you can enjoy it later.
@Phrasing Ha! Good point.
I think Butterfinger is the only bar I’m 100% down for in mini or bite-sized form, but would pass on in full candy bar form.
Butterfinger is a joy @Zachary Johnston. Considering this your notice of suspension from power rankings. Til next week.
@Steve Bramucci bite sized and I’m with you. Anything more … nah.
Nerd Rage!! Reese’s is not a candy bar! (Love you my precious sweet sweet candy) but Snickers or fuck you.
I went back and forth a lot yesterday on whether or not Reese’s in a candy bar. It’s not a bar. I know. But it’s still in that world. I still don’t know!
Touche
Brown & Haley Mountain Bars are the legendary score on Halloween.
Solid call! Though I literally never ever received one
@Torgo you’re after my heart I swear. The peanut butter Brown and Haley is everything. I didn’t think they had those outside WA.
I’ve sort of gotten in the habit of basing my Friday dinner around whatever was ranked here each week…
Looks like it’s Snickers for dinner and Reese’s for dessert tonight!
Well, Taco Bell has Twix quesadillas and DQ has Snickers Blizzards.
@Zachary Johnston — later tonight, when I am in a Nachos Bellgrande + Twix quesadilla induced stupor, I will have no one but you to blame for my poor decision making!
Just wanted to point out my OCD in that a Mars bar and a Milky way are very different. I’m talking the U.S. version Mars bar with the almonds. Used to come in a tan colored wrapper. (/Homer drool sound) Top 3 candy bar IMHO.
Also, very rare find and blast from the past is a Watchamacallit. One of my all time favorites, and seems to only exist at rare truck stops along barren highways. I check every candy aisle at gas stations when travelling for work to see if they have it.
You’re right. Mars in the US is different and Milky Way outside the US is. I really don’t get why. Fair play.
Also so down for a Watchamacallit. It’s up there with Clark Bars.
I had somehow forgotten about Whatchamacallits! I definitely need to track down one of those bad boys. Add in a can of Mountain Dew and some Heavy D & The Boyz on a cassette walkman, and it will be like I’m back in junior high!
@Midwest Girthquake agree completely! I love the Wharchamacalit!
@Midwest Girthquake I usually find them at Circle K’s.
reese’s nutragous needs to be on that list. also whatchamacallit.
peanut butter cups are not a candy bar. they’re peanut butter cups.
snickers almond. Boom!
Snickers almond is dope.
Still though. Peanut butter cups are rad.
i love me some peanut butter cups, but not a candy bar.
that’s like putting a fudge brownie or a sticky bun #1.
they’re delicious, but not candy bars.
Snickers Almonds is such a good call!
i shouldn’t have read this stoned
You go get all the candy.
3 musketeers is my favorite, and I make no apologies.
Am I the only person who loves a Payday? I know the whole “no chocolate” thing is a deal breaker for most people. But the caramel center of a Payday is dope, and it’s a great change of pace.
Oh, thank you for being the voice of reason. Not every candy bar has to have chocolate. Payday should have it’s place in the top 10, damnit!
Fair. I do dig a good payday every now and then.
I miss the Chocolate Payday.
You cannot have a ranked list of candy bars and not include Reese’s Sticks. It is hands down the best candybar in existence. And Payday is the most underrated since it is the only candybar that is crunchy, sweet, chewy, savory, and salty. I assume it wasn’t included because there is no chocolate involved.
But of the ones included, I would have a hard time choosing which should be #1 or #2, but I think Snickers would have to win because it has caramel and actually is satisfying. But Reese’s cups are right up there in my book.
Agree on Payday and Snickers being the most satisfying.
If peanut butter cups make the list how do M&Ms not?! I demand satisfaction! Clear top 5!
How Baby Ruth made a top 10 list I can’t begin to understand! Have you not seen Caddyshack? Dooooody!
Where’s Zagnut?