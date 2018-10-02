This piece was previously published. For more Halloween costumes, visit here!

Okay, it’s finally time: We’re only a month away from Halloween, and that means that no one can give you the side eye when you start talking about what you’re going to dress up as. We already know the worst costume of 2016, now let’s try to find a few of the best.

Which direction are you heading this year? Pop culture? Movies? TV? Geek culture? Or the evergreen standard, “I literally just went with what I thought would be easiest.” What about a little teamwork to make your Halloween dream work? You could go with a couple costume, or you could go all out and recruit all your friends to come together like Voltron. Not only do you get to dress up, but your friends — especially the shy ones — can benefit from having a clear idea of their role and you’ll all get to feel like you’re a part of something big.

So here are the 31 best and funniest group Halloween costumes, with plenty of creative DIY costume ideas from Twitter, Instagram, and across the web.

The Stranger Things Cast

Let’s get this one out of the way first. We guarantee there will be no shortage of individuals dressed as Eleven, Dustin, Barb, and whatever Winona Ryder’s character’s name is. You can’t beat them on your own, but you can wow it up by getting everyone you know to play some of the lesser known characters. Hey, if you really wanna go hard, you might consider getting someone to play Jean-Ralphio, just to further that theory about Steve being his dad.

look at this eleven cosplay i saw today!! @milliebbrown pic.twitter.com/eXw32AKVhG — shannon (@beatlesinblack) August 14, 2016

Easy standout DIY costumes: Be the wall of letters and Christmas lights used to communicate with those trapped in The Upside Down. Accomplish this by writing the alphabet on a white (or patterned) t-shirt and wrapping yourself in Christmas lights. Everyone will know exactly who you are and accuracy won’t matter (another fine nod to the show).

French Fries

This could be a costume for five people or 25 people, depending on what kind of order you’re looking at. You can buy a ready-made fry costume for children, but it costs $293 and would mark you as wealthy but not particularly inspired. You may want to just spray paint a cardboard box yellow and wear that, or just wear all yellow and tell people what you are. If you want to really shine, though, have one of your friends be the french fry carton. It really pulls the look together.

The Sailor Scouts

Not into the Sailor Scout look? Angry that you weren’t chosen to be Serena? Demand to be Luna. She was the best character, anyway.