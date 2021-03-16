Belgian-based bass duo Ganja White Night knows their weed. That’s probably obvious, given the name that Ben “Bamby” Bayeul and Charlie “Erwan” Dodson chose for their electronic music duo, but good herb is more than just a reference in the group’s work, it’s the driving force. Bone rattling UK-influenced bass music, mind-melting psychedelic visuals, an emphasis on sensory experiences above all else, and a touch of reggae or soulful horn stabs for good measure — it all started with some great weed that Bamby and Erwan bonded over one night. In the decade since that precipitous evening, Ganja White Night has produced some of the most unique sounds to come out of the Deep Bass music scene. And they’ve kept on smoking just as vigilantly as ever. On the heels of the group’s newest single, “Ease Your Mind,” a collaboration with multi-instrumentalist and producer GRiZ -(a cannabis connoisseur in his own right), we linked up with Bamby to talk about his five weed smoking essentials. From preferred strains to favorite vape pens to beloved accessories, he offered a guide to how he likes to get stoned, on or off tour. So turn up “Ease Your Mind,” take a hit, wait for that bass drop, and let’s dive in.

3. Cannabutter View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali🐱 (@raccafarian) It’s no secret that cooking with “weed butter” is an experience you gotta try. The way it kicks in is really interesting, it kind of creeps up on you, much different than when you smoke it. I think the experience is more situational, so you kind of have to be careful. Many years ago, I ate a couple of cookies without being told they were the “inspirational” kind. Let me tell you something, when you’re not aware of what’s going on, and it hits… Gosh. You better hold on! I think that night I ended up looking everywhere in my basement for a gas leak that could explain why I was feeling the way I did. Anyway… proceed with caution and read the label on your damn cookies. 4. OCB Rolling Papers View this post on Instagram A post shared by OCB USA Natural Rolling Papers (@ocb_usa) OCB rolling paper is still my favorite paper to use. I used to holds contests with friends when I was younger about who can roll the best and biggest joint in record time or in tough weather conditions outside. We all have that one friend that can roll the perfect joint when it’s pouring rain with tons of wind with no problem, and you know how important this member is to your crew. That isn’t me, which explains why oil pens are my go-to now!