Belgian-based bass duo Ganja White Night knows their weed. That’s probably obvious, given the name that Ben “Bamby” Bayeul and Charlie “Erwan” Dodson chose for their electronic music duo, but good herb is more than just a reference in the group’s work, it’s the driving force. Bone rattling UK-influenced bass music, mind-melting psychedelic visuals, an emphasis on sensory experiences above all else, and a touch of reggae or soulful horn stabs for good measure — it all started with some great weed that Bamby and Erwan bonded over one night.
In the decade since that precipitous evening, Ganja White Night has produced some of the most unique sounds to come out of the Deep Bass music scene. And they’ve kept on smoking just as vigilantly as ever.
On the heels of the group’s newest single, “Ease Your Mind,” a collaboration with multi-instrumentalist and producer GRiZ -(a cannabis connoisseur in his own right), we linked up with Bamby to talk about his five weed smoking essentials. From preferred strains to favorite vape pens to beloved accessories, he offered a guide to how he likes to get stoned, on or off tour.
So turn up “Ease Your Mind,” take a hit, wait for that bass drop, and let’s dive in.
1. Good Quality Flower — Hindu Kush & NLX
Originally when I started experimenting with weed I was rolling spliffs. I discovered my favorite flower strains in the Netherlands, which were Hindu Kush and NLX. Hindu Kush puts me in a strong relaxation mood which is great for nighttime music listening sessions and NLX provides me with big energy and is great for socializing with my friends while going out to raves.
2. Hash Oil Pens/Dabbing — Raw Garden / Dosist / StIIIzy
Pens have really been my go-to since moving to California in 2019. I try to find the good quality ones — the purer the better, as usual. I’ve been using Dosist, Raw Garden, and StIIIzy but l try as much as possible to avoid products with added flavor. I believe, in general, that hash oil pens are convenient, tasty, and “healthier” because of the low combustion. That was a nice discovery when we started touring in the US!
The US also introduced us to the idea of taking “dabs,” which was new to us. We quickly understood how different the quality and culture here was compared to Belgium. Not gonna lie, there’s some serious shit going on here in the US.
3. Cannabutter
It’s no secret that cooking with “weed butter” is an experience you gotta try. The way it kicks in is really interesting, it kind of creeps up on you, much different than when you smoke it. I think the experience is more situational, so you kind of have to be careful.
Many years ago, I ate a couple of cookies without being told they were the “inspirational” kind. Let me tell you something, when you’re not aware of what’s going on, and it hits… Gosh. You better hold on! I think that night I ended up looking everywhere in my basement for a gas leak that could explain why I was feeling the way I did.
Anyway… proceed with caution and read the label on your damn cookies.
4. OCB Rolling Papers
OCB rolling paper is still my favorite paper to use. I used to holds contests with friends when I was younger about who can roll the best and biggest joint in record time or in tough weather conditions outside. We all have that one friend that can roll the perfect joint when it’s pouring rain with tons of wind with no problem, and you know how important this member is to your crew. That isn’t me, which explains why oil pens are my go-to now!
5. A Good Setting/Vibe
The strains and the way you’re smoking them are one thing. Of course, we all want to have really nice quality flowers but in the end, what I think matters most is the people you’re with, the music in the air, and the places you go. Sometimes it really is that simple and no matter how good or bad the weed is that you are smoking, if you are surrounded by good people and good energy, that’s what will create lifelong memorable experiences.
Cannabis, in general, made me who I am today in so many aspects. It opened my mind to hear and feel music differently. The experience we all shared while smoking weed and having late-night talks and listening sessions discovering new music and feeling connected to it and the other people that were enjoying it — I am absolutely convinced that it helped forge my music composition style tremendously and I can still hear and feel it in the way I produce today, 20 years later.
I will always encourage people to try new experiences, but I’ll recommend surrounding yourself and setting your life up with good people, art, and music first. That will give you the best shot to having good experiences that will make you grow.