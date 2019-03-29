In the year 2019, the country of Brunei is home to a population of almost 429,000 people. It’s ruled by the Sultan of Brunei, a man worth approximately $20 billion. And as of April 3, it will be home to some of the most brutal anti-LGBTQ laws in the world. “Statutes allowing stoning and amputation will go into effect,” for those found guilty of adultery and gay sex, according to the New York Times.

In response, actor George Clooney has called for a boycott of nine famous hotels, including the beloved Beverly Hills Hotel and the Bel-Air. Why? Because they’re owned by the Brunei Investment Agency, which is, in turn, owned by the Sultan of Brunei. So how better to show opposition to these draconian laws than by hitting the famously money-hungry sultan’s income stream.

Fellow celebrities were quick to answer Clooney’s call.

I will never step foot in one of his hotels. George Clooney: Boycott Sultan Of Brunei’s Hotels Laws Against LGBTQs | Deadline https://t.co/re7nGVM1HN — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) March 29, 2019

Clooney wrote an op-ed in Deadline outlining the need for a boycott:

They’re nice hotels. The people who work there are kind and helpful and have no part in the ownership of these properties. But let’s be clear, every single time we stay at or take meetings at or dine at any of these nine hotels we are putting money directly into the pockets of men who choose to stone and whip to death their own citizens for being gay or accused of adultery.

This isn’t the first time celebrities have boycotted these properties either. Per the NYT, in 2013, when Brunei first announced they would be implementing harsh punishments for homosexuality, they were met with massive protests and backed off of the “harshest provisions” of its new laws. But as they push forward, so, Clooney says, must the boycott.

Celebrities like Belinda Carlisle, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lance Bass, and Rufus Wainwright have all responded in turn.