Like Big Foot, weed out of Northern California is the stuff of legend. We’re currently living in an age where great weed comes from all over the country, but if you smoked something 15 years ago and it knocked you on your ass and sent you on a mind trip that forever made music, food, and the sun sound, taste, and feel different, well… it was probably from Humboldt, Mendocino, or Trinity counties, in California — also known as the Emerald Triangle. While this new era of growhouses and legal farming have leveled the playing field a fair bit, Nor-Cal still produces some truly great weed brands.

With A Golden State certainly being one of them. Both on the production side and in the effect it has when smoked.

A Golden State grows its weed in “the shadow of the Cascade Mountains,” which sounds really romantic for a dope growing operation. They water their plants with snowmelt from Mount Shasta (like… you guys mean creeks, right?) and grow it out of natural soil “derived from coconut hulls” (seems cool, pass the joint already). But as easy as it is to roast the jargon, a cannabis brand putting sustainability front and center actually seems pretty vital. As legendary California is in the cannabis conversation, it’s still a drought-stricken state.

“A Golden State is proud to say that we’ve pioneered most of the advancements in this space,” Nishant Reddy, A Golden State’s CEO wrote via email, “including being the first and only carbon neutral cultivation, relying only on hydro-electric power. We recycle all of our growing medium to help support local community gardens and we water our plants with snowmelt water captured from Mt. Shasta.”

He added: “We believe quality in leads to quality out and this extends to our philosophy toward sustainability.”

Naturally, these sustainable practices come with a pretty high price tag attached. An eighth of A Golden State weed will cost you $60 before taxes, likely pushing your total to around $80. That’s a lot of money for 3 1/2 grams of herb.

Is it worth it? I sampled two of A Golden State’s strains — Mountain Shadows and Night Sky — to find out.