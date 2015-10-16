While It Will Soon Be Legal To Carry Handguns On Texas Campuses, Nerf Guns Are Still Prohibited

#Texas
10.16.15 2 years ago 3 Comments
Dream Toys 2012 - Launch Photocall

Getty Image

Many people are understandably upset about the new law that was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that will authorize individuals with a license for concealed carry to bring guns onto college campuses, starting August of 2016. And you know the problem is getting out of hand when even the freaking NRA is starting to distance themselves from open carry enthusiast groups. As we’ve already seen, students at Austin’s University of Texas are protesting the law by carrying dildos around campus with them, being that the university does have strict guidelines regarding free sexual expression.

As if that wasn’t ridiculous enough, however, the Daily Kos has pointed out perhaps an even bigger hypocrisy. After perusing through a few handbooks from Texas universities, it was found that Texas A&M University has strict rules against Nerf guns, in particular.

Projectiles
Propelling devices, such as rockets, catapults, slingshots, Nerf-type guns or any homemade device for the purpose of launching an object, are prohibited. Objects may not be thrown into or out of windows or onto or off of balconies.

Well, obviously. I mean, a good guy with a Nerf gun ain’t gonna do jack against a bad guy with a real gun. That’s just vigilantism 101.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Texas
TAGSgunsNerfOpen Carry TexasTEXAS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP