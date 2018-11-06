Pictures From The Día De Los Muertos-Themed HARD Day Of The Dead

Ivan Meneses

Día de los Muertos (Spanish for “Day of the Dead”) is a multi-day Mexican holiday — running from October 31st and ending on November 2nd — that celebrates the dead and their spiritual journey. In doing so, it actually becomes a vibrant celebration of life. Southern California is home to many Día de los Muertos festivals and if you haven’t been to some type of Muertos-celebration you are truly missing out. Halloween — the holiday Día de los Muertos most often gets compared to — doesn’t got sh*t on The Day of the Dead, friends.

The people at HARD festival understand this. We can say that with confidence because they had enough respect for the holiday to wait until November 3rd to throw their own Día de los Muertos themed celebration: HARD Day of The Dead.

HARD Day of the Dead fuses the cultural beauty of this traditional Mexican holiday with the hard (for lack of a better word) and euphoric sounds of electronic music. Justice, Die Antwoord, Knife Party, and Cashmere Cat all played this year’s festival. The festival also made an effort to embrace the cultural roots of its namesake, celebrating Día de los Muertos by borrowing its iconic decor, highlighting traditional Mexican cuisine and giving Mariachi performers a platform.

Check out some photos from this year’s vibrant celebration.