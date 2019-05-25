Getty Image

Last week U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin revealed that the long-in-the-works revamp of the $20 bill — with Harriet Tubman replacing Andrew Jackson — won’t be arriving for at least a decade. (In other words, not until Donald Trump is out of office.) The news sparked outrage, but also one resourceful solution: As per USA Today, a new stamp allows you to do what the Treasury Department won’t.

The stamp, which can be procured at Etsy, allows patrons to place the abolitionist’s visage over that of the nation’s seventh commander-in-chief. As of Saturday the product was listed as sold out. The same thing happened to other copycat Tubman stamps.

Plans to put Tubman — an escaped slave who was instrumental in the Underground Railroad — on the bill were first put into place in 2016, for plans to release it in 2020, to honor the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment. When Mnuchin took over the Treasury in 2017, he was quick to delay those proceedings. He doubled down on that decision again Wednesday, as per CNN.

Mnuchin his given no reason for the delay, though his boss, President Donald Trump, has in the past expressed outrage that a woman instrumental in the abolition movement would replace a past president he publicly admires, calling the decision “pure political correctness.”

One of the Tubman stamp sellers has described their product as an act of “civil disobedience.”

