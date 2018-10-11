Shutterstock/Ralph Ordaz

Okay, before you skip right down to the comments section to talk smack, know this: We get it, ghosts don’t exist. We know about the fear frequency and how certain infrared sounds can freak you the f*ck out. We understand how some buildings are (probably accidentally) built in ways that favor low magnetic fields and, coupled with the low frequencies, seem to attract strange phenomena.

Or as Stephen King put it…

Hotel rooms are just naturally creepy places. … I mean, how many people have slept in that bed before you? How many of them were sick? How many were losing their minds? How many were perhaps thinking about reading a few final verses from the Bible in the drawer of the nightstand beside them and then hanging themselves in the closet beside the TV?

Thanks, Mr. King. Now we know what we’ll be thinking every time we stay in a hotel room for the rest of the month.

Below, you’ll find a selection of hotels from around the world that have made their bank on the paranormal, the psychic, and the downright ghoulish. Let’s take it as a bit of fun and thrill-seeking and leave the ghost busting to the professionals.