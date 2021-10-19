Sazerac’s New ‘Hazmat Bourbon’ Manages Nuance At A Very High Proof

Do you like bold bourbon? Look no further than Sazerac, which has put out one of the boldest bourbons of the year — A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Batch 1 release. The whiskey from Virginia is all about that ABV and clocks in at an eye-popping 70.55 percent or 141.1 proof. That’s well above absinthe’s average ABV of 65 percent.

This is so high-proof that it’s in its own category. This is what people in the know call a “Hazmat bourbon.”

Even if you’re only tangentially into bourbon, it’s likely you know what “high-proof” means. Very quickly, high-proof expressions are those bourbons that reach above bottled-in-bond’s 100 proof (or 50 percent ABV) towards 101, 110, 120, and even up to 139 proof. Generally, these are whiskeys that are purposefully cut with less water to achieve a higher-proof final product.

It’s important not to confuse high proof with “cask strength,” which is on the label of this expression. Cask strength (or barrel proof) spirits go into the bottle at the cask strength of either the single barrel or the batch of barrels vatted for the release. That doesn’t always mean they’re high proof, though. We’ve reviewed cask strength bourbons on this site that rang in at only 44.9 percent (89.8 proof). That’s well below even bottled-in-bond when it comes to ABV.

Then there are Hazmat bourbons. “Hazmat” is the term for whiskeys that ring in at 140 or more proof (or above 70 percent ABVs). Never heard of this before? It’s okay. We’re in super niche territory here and there are very few whiskeys that are released at this ABV range. That’s largely due to the fact that it’s illegal to fly with these bourbons because they’re too volatile. No, that’s not a joke.

For folks who are down to expand their palates by trying super-hot expressions, there’s definitely some allure in testing the Hazmat waters. Here’s our review of this particular launch, one of the highest ABV expressions on the bourbon market.

