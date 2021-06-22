Bob Dylan’s whiskey shingle, Heaven’s Door, is one of the more interesting celebrity brands on the market. The whiskey is sourced Tennessee bourbon and rye, masterfully blended and finished by Master Blender Ryan Perry. Blending and finishing sourced whiskey is at the heart of the brand and that means they have the whole world of whiskey to play with.

That incredible amount of room to experiment is on display in Heaven Door’s latest limited edition release: Heaven’s Door Redbreast Master Blenders’ Edition. The new blend marries Tennessee and Ireland in a bottle and — as you’ll see — it’s pretty damn exciting.

Though this whole project could have easily been a cash play, Heaven’s Door has continually delivered in the premium whiskey category. So partnering with Redbreast — one of the most revered Irish whiskeys in the world — makes a ton of sense. Many of the whiskey traditions of the Ohio Valley and Appalachia stem from wave after wave of Scotch-Irish migration to the area, so marrying Tennessee whiskey with Irish whiskey is a natural fit.

Ready to see what we thought? Let’s do the thing.