All The Holiday Fast Food Offerings Worth Looking Out For

12.07.17 4 months ago 4 Comments

McDonald

Christmastime is upon us once again, and so are all the tasty treats that this time of year inspires. Along with your aunts. mothers, and grandparents heading to the kitchen to prepare those baked treats, savory delights, and festive drinks, fast food restaurants across the country are modifying their menus to cater to those in the holiday spirit. There are some classic favorites and a few brand new items we’ve never seen before.

If you’re in for something to take to the holiday party or home to the kids for the last day before the break, here are some of the best:

Krispy Kreme Gingerbread Glazed Donuts (December 12 only!)

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has recently dabbled in switching up its dough recipe or glaze recipe for special releases, but on National Gingerbread House Day (December 12), the participating restaurants will switch up both for a whole day! The new donut features fried gingerbread dough spiced with cinnamon and ginger and covered in a warm gingerbread molasses glaze. This already sounds way better than the cold, hard gingerbread that has undoubtedly passed through several sticky fingers before reaching your plate.

