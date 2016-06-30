We’ve Reached Peak Food Ridiculousness With This Hot Dog Ice Cream

The foodies have officially ruined this year’s 4th of July barbecue. Because this holiday weekend, when we go to slather mustard on our perfectly grilled hot dogs (which, it should be stated, are not sandwiches), we’re all going to be wondering what that dog would taste like if it were made of ice cream.

Hot dog ice cream is not a joke, people. Pastry chef Nick Morgenstern of Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream teamed up with chef Daniel Boulud to create the ice cream, as a part of his new “Heavy Hitters” collaboration series.

Their creation is indeed heavy-hitting. The DBGB Cool Dog features crème anglaise ice cream — think frozen custard — infused with, yes, roasted hot dogs from Boulud’s kitchen, formed into a hot dog-shaped tube and stuck between two halves of a toasted Epicerie Boulud brioche bun. And of course there are toppings: candied green cabbage, spicy honey mustard, and blackberry-raspberry “ketchup.”

If the irrational part of your brain is intrigued, you can order a DBGB Cool Dog from both Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream and Boulud’s DBGB Kitchen and Bar, this weekend only. At $7.50, the ice cream dog will set you back about as much as any savory gourmet hot dog with funky toppings would. No guarantees on whether the Cool Dog will give you heartburn and/or regrets, though.

