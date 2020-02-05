Getty
Getting (And Cancelling) A Reservation To Havasu Falls Is Officially Easier Than Ever

We included Havasu Falls in this year’s Travel Hot List because — well, come on, look at a single picture of the earthly beauty that is the Havasupai Campground and try not to fall in love. As we noted in our entry on respectfully visiting the sacred site, reservations for the Havasupai Campground are extremely hard to come by, with the last two years selling out nearly instantly, and this year’s reservations have already been on sale for five days so good luck getting a slot.

Good news, though. In the years prior, Havasupai Reservations were completely non-refundable, non-changeable, and non-transferable, meaning if for some unforeseen circumstance you couldn’t make it on a trip you planned, you were essentially out of luck. But this year a new “cancellation portal” has been made to help people resell their canceled reservations, which means your chances of scoring a slot at the Havasupai Campground are greater — and possibly cheaper — than ever.

We should note that in order to view the cancellations and secure your spot, you’ll have to create a Havasupai Reservations account, which you’ll need for all future bookings. If you want to see the Havasupai Campground for yourself, you’re going to want to make an account anyway, so you might as well get on it. Be sure to check potential cancellations at the Havasupai Reservations website after reading our entry on how best to experience the falls.

