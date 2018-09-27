How To Help Heal A Loss With The Adventure Of A Lifetime

Leigh Grimes

Grieving the death of someone you love is one of life’s most lasting agonies. I’ve broken my spine, put my favorite dog down, and broken up with “the love of my life” — nothing compared to losing my dad. I’d known him my entire life; looked up to him and sought his counsel on everything. He gave me endless support and loved me no matter what mistakes I made. How do you recover from that?

My dad died in April. Prior to that, I moved back to my hometown to help care for him. For nine months, I never missed a chemo session. I was with him every step of the way, right until his passing. He was bed-bound so I lay next to him for hours upon hours — talking about life or watching Counting Cars on The History Channel. My dad loved cars.

It’s hard to explain what happened to me after the funeral. My body and mind went into a sort of shock. I found myself forgetting to breathe and eat. I couldn’t remember anything. Life, as I knew it before, had changed irrevocably.

The months that followed were are all about readjusting. Any time I saw a rare car on the road, I would completely lose it. Other days, I felt numb. Worse still, I couldn’t connect to anything or anyone. I wasn’t ready to make a new reality without him but I also knew — or sensed — that the right move was to get back to living. Not to slide into my old routine; that was too painful. Instead, I needed something big. Something iconic. Something like the American Southwest.

After a few weeks of planning, I set off on an epic Southwest road trip with my best friend, Laurie. Along the way — somewhere between the Grand Canyon, Zion, and Burning Man — I did indeed regain some sense of myself. I saw a way forward. Here’s my advice for healing on the road:

BLOW YOUR MIND

Visit an environment or culture that you’ve never seen or experienced before. I’ve always bookmarked photos of the desert so I chose a few locations in the same area — all close enough that I wouldn’t be in the car for more than four hours per day. I finally got to see the massive trees of life in the Joshua Tree Desert in California, looking like something out of Dr. Suess. The cliffs of Lake Powell in Arizona had me feeling like I’d just landed on Mars (but with more water!). In Zion National Park in Utah, we hiked the Observation Point trail and the terrain changed the entire way up the mountain. Parts of the trail were nothing but rocks then the scenery would suddenly warp to a dark, musky forest. As you got closer to the top, it smelled and looked like white beach sand. After the beach, solid red soil. Zion is the most beautiful natural scenery I’ve ever witnessed and the colossal, colorful peaks are forever engrained in my mind.