Uproxx/Zach Johnston

Scrambled eggs feel like the easiest dish in the world to make. Crack some eggs, beat, throw in a pan, stir, plate, eat. The thing is, all of those steps leave a lot of room for variance and, therefore, failure. We’ve all had scrambled eggs that were so bad that they felt like a practical joke. Then there have been those times where a plate of scrambled eggs left you wondering how the chef pulled off this small miracle of ovo-perfection.

Scrambled eggs are about three things: The best ingredients, a little skill, and cooking fast on your feet. As with all food, a dish lives or dies by the ingredients you’re using. Buy fresh, organic eggs. From the farmer if you can. The skill level here is entry level but you have to give a little extra effort to get that shine. Lastly, eggs cook fast. The biggest mistake people make is having a pan that’s too hot or leaving the eggs on the heat while they cook.

This recipe cuts right down the middle between barely set French scrambled eggs and those heavy diner curds you find across America. These scrambled eggs are a just set luminous dish that lets the egg shine. Let’s make some luscious, fluffy, and umami-filled eggs.

Ingredients

Zach Johnston

This is a super easy recipe to source. If you can, go to a farmer’s market and get eggs that were harvested that morning. The fresher the eggs, the less you have to amp them up. The yolks should be bright orange and the whites should be almost crystal clear with a slight beige tinge.

Next, you’re going to need some quality unsalted butter. I’m using Kerrygold Irish butter. That’s simply because it’s a good butter and I have it on hand. The point is to use a fat that’s going to add creaminess to the eggs. You will find scrambled eggs cooked in olive or sunflower oil in different regions but, for me, that works better with omelets or frittatas.

You’ll need a little MSG, salt, pepper, and something colorful to adorn your plate. I’m using a birch mountain salt, a white, Sichuan, green, and black pepper mix, and arugula heads. I like the bitterness of the green leaf against the velvet and umami of the eggs. You can use green onion, chives, ransom, or whatever you have around.

Lastly, you’ll need a non-stick pan, egg whisk, and soft spatula. An eight-inch pan is more than big enough for two eggs — remember, the more surface area you have the faster the egg will cook.