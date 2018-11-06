How To Make Sure You Don’t Get Rejected At The Polls In All 50 States

Getty Image

Tomorrow you’re voting. It isn’t up for discussion really, you’re just going to do it okay? But we do know that you may have some lingering questions or fears about showing up to the polls. Whether it’s your first time voting or you haven’t voted in a while, states are full of obscure and inconsistent laws that can make voting either a breeze or unnecessarily challenging.

If you aren’t registered to vote yet, it may not be too late, 15 states allow for what is called Election Day Registration — look into that if you’ve been lagging. If you think you’re all set and ready to hit the polls tomorrow, please double check below to see what your state requires you to show up with. Set all the required documents near your wallet and your keys!

Here are the rules for identifying yourself at the polls in all 50 states.

Alabama

ID Requirements: Voters must provide a photo ID issued by the state, the federal government, a tribal government, or in-state college or universities.

Don’t have an ID? You may still vote by regular ballot so long as two election officials sign a sworn affidavit that identifies you as a registered and eligible voter from the poll list. Otherwise, you’ll have to vote by provisional ballot and return by Friday 5 P.M. with required ID if you want your vote to count.