A Guide To Ordering A Martini Without Feeling Overwhelmed

Martinis are, and always have been, cool. If you know what you’re doing, that is. If not, it’s one of those drink orders that can feel more complicated than ordering a steak. And knowing how to order the martini you want can make or break whether you even like the drink you’re paying ten bucks for.
Personally, my order is a gin martini — stirred, straight up, perfect, with a couple of olives. If I’m feeling a bit salty, I’ll go dirty instead of perfect. Why bother with all those specifics when you can just order an Old Fashioned or Manhattan or Mai Thai and know what you’re getting without all the extra language?
Because a well-made martini endures as one of the best cocktails you can hope to drink. It’s devilishly smooth and packs a wallop of alcohol.
Below is a guide to help you know what the hell you’re ordering the next time you walk into a (competent) cocktail bar. The higher end places will want to make you the perfect drink, so expect them to ask you details. If they don’t, maybe just order their house craft beer.
I prefer the Vesper. But since you won’t get Lillet Blanc in all but the fanciest and most expensive bar, just use dry vermoth. I recommend Tanqueray gin, as the original Vesper had 94 proof Gordons and sadly Gordon’s only comes in 80 proof.
The vodka part consisted of 100 proof vodka but again, availability. Also for a price hack, order with 3 measures of Tanqueray, 1 measure of vodka and specify well vodka and half a measure of dry vermouth.
Most bars will only charge you the price of a Tanqueray cocktail so long as the vodka is off the rail.
And about the gentle shaking…Bond/Fleming would have considered asking for gentle shaking the same as wearing a Windsor knot…the mark of a cad.
Haha.
Fair enough. Also, good hack with the Tanqueray.
I like these articles, informative about what all these options mean, without preaching about the “right” way to drink it. Keep ’em coming!
Thanks! Will do.
Great stuff here.
Thanks! Glad you dig it.
enjoyed the read. I have been a Manhattan guy for 15 years and havent had a single martini in that span of time. This is encouraging me to give them another shot
As somebody who drinks both Manhattans and martinis, I assure you that you’re making the right decision to give it a go.
Agreed. I love Manhattans and Martinis almost equally.
I’d definitely try an extra dry martini first.
Dry Vodka Martini with Onions. Was at a fancy bar once and the bartender told me that I should just order say Vodka Gibson. Tried it twice at other establishments both times I had to end up saying “It’s a Vodka Martini with Onions instead of Olives.” Never said Gibson again.
Haha! Yeah, bar staff training is woefully inconsistent. I’ll happily serve you a Gibson whenever.
A simple rule of thumb for shaking vs stirring is if all the main ingredients are alcoholic, stir. If there are main ingredients that are not alcoholic, shake.