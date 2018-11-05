You Can Still Register For The Midterm Elections In These 15 States

Getty Image/Uproxx

If you’re currently pulling out your own hair for somehow forgetting to register to vote for tomorrow’s election, you may be in luck. As of March 2018, 15 states (and Washington D.C.) offer election day registration to qualified residents. That means you can register to vote and cast your ballot on the same day.

Take a look at the map below, compiled by the National Conference of State Legislatures to see if your state offers election day registration.

National Conference of State Legislatures

You will need certain documentation in order to be eligible (the particular rules vary from state to state), but if for some reason you can’t meet the requirements right away you can still cast a provisional ballot until you or your state can sufficiently verify your identity. It should go without saying that in order to register you must do so in person and if you try and commit voter fraud by doubling up your votes, you will be found out and go to jail. It’s a felony.

Take a look at the requirements for the 15 states that offer Election Day registration, and get to the polls!

California

When: 14 days before an election through Election Day.

Where: At County election official offices and other satellite locations.

What you’ll need: You’ll have to vote by provisional ballot which will only be counted once county election officials check the statewide voter registration database and confirm you haven’t registered or voted elsewhere.