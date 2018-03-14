How To Check Out The Northern Lights Tonight And Tomorrow

As panicky headlines have probably told you by now, a magnetic storm is headed our way. It likely won’t have any effect on our lives, but it will fill the atmosphere with charged particles, which in turn means we’ll get a rare chance to see the Northern Lights today, March 14th, and tomorrow, March 15th. If you want a chance to see this rare sight, here’s what you have to do.
Go north, as in Maine, Washington state, or Michigan:
The Northern Lights are still, you know, to the north, so you should head towards Canada for a shot at seeing them. Bring cold weather gear, as it’s still winter in that part of the world.
Find a place as isolated as possible:
Mountains and auroras. What more can a guy ask for? 😅 #auroraborealis #northernlights #norway #norge #nightphotography . . . . . #earthcapture #ig_color #longexpoelite #earthpix #artofvisuals #mthrworld #earth_shotz #big_shotz #welivetoexplore #agameoftones #ig_shotz_le #ilovenorway #heatercentral #epic_captures #eclectic_shotz #theimaged #night_excl #moodygrams #earthofficial #longexposure_shots #mittnordnorge #shotzdelight #earthfocus #nationalearth #igpodium_night
Unfortunately, light pollution is getting more intense, so you’re going to want to find a relatively isolated area, like a national park willing to let you in at night or a small town that isn’t too busy.
