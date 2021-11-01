Sebastian Peschiera Is Turning Raw Data Into Art

Everything is data. Whether we’re talking about physical or digital elements, breathing entities or inanimate objects, it can all be turned into cold, hard numbers that someone out there is interested in analyzing. Data is factual, emotionless, and let’s be honest, boring. But it doesn’t have to be.

In fact, according to media artist and designer Sebastian Peschiera, the right data set can be downright beautiful, depending on what you do with it.

“Usually when working with dimensional data, I don’t know exactly how it’s going to look,” says Peschiera, who was tasked with creating a piece of data-driven art based on the new Lexus NX 450h+. But when it came to this data of the Lexus, it became very beautiful, because it was already so carefully designed.”

In the first episode of the new Uproxx series Human Element, Peschiera walks us through his process and reveals the intricate beauty buried deep within data, and how he’s able to turn that into artwork that can inspire an emotional response from the viewer using elements that were there all along yet hidden from plain view.

“Part of the idea behind this Lexus experience was to create an artwork that shines around the car by using a projector. So when you step inside the car and you look around you can see the data surrounding you,”Peschiera notes. “That, to me, is the peak of the data artwork creation, once you can put it into the physical space… to create a new experience of the Lexus. One that is both hidden and visible.”

To learn more about Peschirea’s gift for turning the cold factual aspects of data and translating it into beautiful art, catch the first episode of Human Element above.