Getty Image

There’s a cookie conspiracy afoot, if you’re to believe the makers of Hydrox. The Oreo competitor you may have forgotten about isn’t nearly as popular as the chocolate sandwich cookie nearly synonymous with the form believes there’s some chicanery afoot as to the Oreo’s popularity and placement on store shelves.

One of the big selling points of Hydrox compared to Oreo cookies is that it’s considered kosher, but as the Jewish Telegraphic Agency noted, the company wants a bigger market share and thinks its visibility is being artificially limited at Oreo’s behest. The JTA reported that Hydrox thinks that Mondelez, the parent company of Oreo, has employees intentionally block Hydrox cookies when it stocks Oreos on supermarket shelves. It accuses

Hydrox actually beat Oreos to market by a few years, first appearing in 1908 while Oreos came four years later. But Hydrox actually ceased manufacturing in 2003, giving Oreo a 12-year period where it essentially became a monopoly in the sandwich cookie market. That seems to have made an impact on sales, despite Hydrox being brought back by Leaf Brands as a cookie in 2015.