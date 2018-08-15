A Cookie Company Has Accused Oreo Of Sabotaging Its Sales

08.14.18 49 mins ago

Getty Image

There’s a cookie conspiracy afoot, if you’re to believe the makers of Hydrox. The Oreo competitor you may have forgotten about isn’t nearly as popular as the chocolate sandwich cookie nearly synonymous with the form believes there’s some chicanery afoot as to the Oreo’s popularity and placement on store shelves.

One of the big selling points of Hydrox compared to Oreo cookies is that it’s considered kosher, but as the Jewish Telegraphic Agency noted, the company wants a bigger market share and thinks its visibility is being artificially limited at Oreo’s behest. The JTA reported that Hydrox thinks that Mondelez, the parent company of Oreo, has employees intentionally block Hydrox cookies when it stocks Oreos on supermarket shelves. It accuses

Hydrox actually beat Oreos to market by a few years, first appearing in 1908 while Oreos came four years later. But Hydrox actually ceased manufacturing in 2003, giving Oreo a 12-year period where it essentially became a monopoly in the sandwich cookie market. That seems to have made an impact on sales, despite Hydrox being brought back by Leaf Brands as a cookie in 2015.

Around The Web

TAGSHydrox CookiesOREO

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 11 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP