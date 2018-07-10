Turns Out IHOP Didn’t Change Its Name To ‘IHOb’ After All

IHOP on Twitter

Last month the International House of Pancakes pulled a stunt that put its namesake at risk. The company announced it was changing its name to IHOb, flipping the ‘P’ around on the last letter of its acronym in a mystery move the restaurant initially wouldn’t explain.

After some speculation and internet sleuthing, it was discovered that the ‘b’ stood for burgers, and was a marketing ploy to advertise a new line of all-beef burgers the company was launching. The internet was outraged at the move, either because of IHOP betraying its initial purpose as a pancake emporium or that it was just some kind of elaborate marketing scheme.

As it turns out, that’s exactly what it is. The company announced a new promotion on Twitter on Monday and the sham that was IHOb is no more.