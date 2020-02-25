There are few better ways to enjoy the waning days of winter than with a warm serving of pancakes. Luckily, today is National Pancake Day meaning you can score a free short stack from IHOP, no strings attached. Between 7 am and 7 pm (with some select locations extending their free pancake hours as late as 10 pm), you can receive a free short stack with no purchase necessary, though IHOP encourages you to donate to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals or to their own charities, the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Pancakes and doing some good? Look at you having a wholesome day.

National Pancake Day essentially belongs to IHOP who made the day a thing in 2006 and has since celebrated with free pancakes annually on February 25th and raised over $24 million for charity. As an added bonus, when you show up for your free pancakes today, you’ll get to participate in the IHOP Pancake Day Contest, which requires you to scan a QR code to see if you’ve won one of more than a quarter-million prizes. Potential winners can expect to win bikes, scooters, hats, and other pancake-themed merch like berets, which are the pancake of hats!

If you think that’s weird, remember that this is the place that temporarily changed its name to IHOB last year like a bratty teenager trying to get our attention. We’ll take this over that any day! Enjoy National Pancake Day at IHOPs nationwide.