Marijuana is now legally purchasable in Illinois from a state-approved dispensary for anyone over the age of 21, making it the eleventh state to legalize cannabis in the U.S. Forbes reports that the law may also clear the arrest records of up to 700,000 people. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has since pardoned 11,000 people with prior convictions thanks to the new law.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Tribune reported that Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton was seen purchasing cannabis gummies from a dispensary to a round of applause from onlookers, which, we have to admit, is pretty damn chill. With 30% of legal sales going directly toward tax revenues for the state and 3% going towards municipalities, the legalization of weed will stand to make Illinois a great deal of money, but we wonder how this will affect neighboring states.

Currently, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri, and Kentucky all view THC under federal law, which is to say, completely without merit both medically and recreationally — totally illegal. However, once one state legalizes weed, it tends to result in a domino effect, so we imagine it’s only a matter of time before marijuana is legal in the entire midwest.

Non-residents visiting Illinois can also purchase weed legally from dispensaries — albeit in smaller quantities — which is f*cking dope for lack of a better word. Looks like a trip to the land of Lincoln is in the cards!