Tim Fontaine (Anishinaabe (Sagkeeng First Nation)) I got added to a nice list of Indigenous comedy-types on the same day my partner gets racially-profiled and I get angry over some fucked up news stories. So if you're a new follower, stick around. I'm also funny sometimes. — Tim Fontaine (@anishinaboy) October 7, 2020 Bio: Along with Tiffany Midge, Tim Fontaine is one of the top voices in satire. His news parody site, which he founded, Walking Eagle News, is like The Onion for Indian Country. And with headlines like “Your uncle, cousins deliver stimulus package to area rez dogs”, he more than lives up to the hype! Besides his writing, Tim is also a super funny performer and storyteller, dominating the stage at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival and “The Beaverton TV Show!” Rather than choose one Walking Eagle News article we recommend just making Walking Eagle News your homepage. Follow Here: Twitter Tonia Jo Hall (Hidatsa, Lakota/Dakota) View this post on Instagram ✨ A post shared by Tonia Jo Hall (@toniajohall) on Jun 1, 2020 at 10:46am PDT Bio: Tonia Jo Hall has only been in the game since 2014, but in six short years, she’s become Native American sketch comedy royalty. With her character “Auntie Beachress,” and her funny and motivational videos about her personal life and family, Tonia is a comedian that will be cracking audiences up for years to come! For a steady drip of all things Tonia Jo Hall, definitely follow her on the socials. If you’d like a quick Tonia 101, check out this helpful primer put together by North Dakota’s KX News! Follow Here: Facebook, Instagram

The show was standing room only, so they did it again in 2019 along with an all-Native improv show the day before Thanksgiving which also sold out. Still, the best part of the show was that several great Native comedians got writing and acting jobs in part by performing in these shows. And that’s what really made the shows a “success” in Clift’s eyes. Today, Clift is a cornerstone of the L.A. Native comedy scene with a joke-filled social presence, game-changing gues on podcasts, and a continued love of all things Garfield. – ZJ Follow Here: Twitter, Instagram