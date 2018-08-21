If you’re cool enough to have friends, one of them has bound to sing the praises of coconut oil as a cure-all for everything from dry skin to weight gain. Which is why a recent lecture by Karin Michels, the director of the Institute for Prevention and Tumor Epidemiology at the University in Freiburg, Germany, has the interweb up in arms. Michels, also a Professor at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, claims coconut oil is “one of the worst foods you can eat” and has called the stuff “pure poison” according to an article in the Independent. So… maybe think twice before you butter your breakfast sourdough with it?
The issue with coconut oil is the amount of saturated fat contained in the oil. Not unlike lard, at room temperature Coconut oil is solid and that’s due to its high sat-fat content. The American Heart Association advises against high consumption of saturated fats because of their association with cardiovascular disease — still the leading global cause of death at 17.3 million per year.
But don’t throw out that coconut oil just yet, because if you’ve been using the oil for its cosmetic benefits then it can’t be taxing on your heart. Studies show that coconut oil is the second most absorbent oil (behind olive) for lipid penetration within the epidermis. As such, coconut oil works as a great remedy for atopic dermatitis and enhances the barrier of the skin as well as protects you from UV radiation. Because of its anti-inflammatory effects and absorbent nature, coconut oil is a great topical remedy or those who suffer from dry skin.
The AHA found that replacing saturated fat intake with polyunsaturated vegetable oil greatly reduced the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, similar to the numbers achieved by prescribed drug treatment. If you’re looking for a healthy alternative for your heart, we are going to have to recommend the old favorite extra virgin olive oil. But olive oil can be downright gross when used in baking, its low smoke point makes it terrible for frying, and it can add flavor to your food that can be distracting if it wasn’t an intentional choice. So if you’re looking for higher smoke points and more neutral flavors than safflower oil is a good alternative if you’re trying to stay away from chemically processed oils like Canola or vegetable.
We can’t say we are surprised at Michels’s findings — there was always something slightly unsettling about how solidified coconut oil looked. If you do plan on using it in your cooking, make sure you approach coconut oil with strict moderation (as you should other saturated fats) because we know sometimes the bad stuff just tastes so good. We’re looking at you lard in beans!
“Harvard Professor states the obvious, everybody is shocked”
People of Kerala have been using coconut oil as a cooking medium for centuries and their longevity is 75 years for men & 78 for women, the highest among Indians. So I don’t accept the Harvard professor’s statement. Also recently it was no reported that there’s no such thing as good cholesterol or bad cholesterol. [metabolichealing.com] So please ask your scientists to make up their minds and not confuse the rest of the world.
Hey genius if you’re going to make a loud statement such as “there’s no such thing as good cholesterol or bad cholesterol” next time make sure you provide an actual scientific article, not some personal opinion written by a guy on a pseudo-healing center site, with not a single source to back up his claims.
So yeah, that Harvard professor actually knows what the he’s talking about and has the research to back it up. You and the people of Wakanda can keep guzzling that coconut oil though.
We blacks have been using coconut oil derivatives forever…externally though, as a lotion. It’s one of the primary reasons we “don’t crack”. Stop ingesting this shit, White people…I’m prejudging, but I’m sure it’s you. Well fuck, maybe me….is the cooking coconut oil the bad shit? That’s how I stovetop my popcorn. Fuck!
You’r talking nonsense…
Our family have been consuming virgine coconut oil for ages..My mother in law now 98 years old..still steady without any major health problem. My late grandmother 101 years old, healthy old lad..Me 40 but looks 30,,.
I always advice my friends who have migraine to consume virgin coconut oil..it really cured them. But one thing for sure you can es ape fr diabetic and high blood oressure if you consume vco regularly and make sure to add in lemon or any citrus fruit to be complete. SO PLEASE DONT BE STUPID , IDIOTS TO LIE TO OTHERS ABOUT THE BENEFIT OF VCO. MANUFACTURE YOUR OWN VCO..IT’S MUCH SAFER, COZ YOU WON’T ADD IN ANY POISONS…