Last week, we brought you an inside look at each of the James Beard nominees for Best New Restaurant; today we’re taking a peek at the nominees for Outstanding Restaurant. If the James Beard Awards are the Oscars of Food, then the Outstanding Restaurant category can certainly be equated to Best Picture. Which means that each of the five restaurants nominated are kind of big deals, regardless of whether or not they actually take home the gold…er, bronze.

Alinea, Chicago, Illinois

Alinea, classified on Yelp as a four dollar-symbol New American/Modern European restaurant, seems to be quite popular around town. With 1396 reviews, it averages 4 1/2 stars, which is just about perfect for Yelp. Rave reviews abound, including this one, from Pauline P.: