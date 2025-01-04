Jhayco came into his own with his latest release Le Clique: Vida Rockstar (X), the high concept trilogy-based album that demonstrates his chameleonic-like ability to adapt to almost any type of song or production within the Latin music canon and beyond. And speaking of beyond, the artist formerly known as Jhay Cortez is starring in Netflix shows these days, the reggaeton drama Neon, while still continuing to be in-demand for hitmakers and hot artists looking for a memorable feature.

Years in the making, Le Clique was recorded in studios across the world including Paris, Madrid, Puerto Rico, LA and Miami, absorbing the energy of all of those locales and weaving them into a 29-song opus produced by Jhayco, and written by Jhayco. If you can’t find something to bump here, Latin music may not be for you.

We caught up with Jhayco right before his latest dropped to talk snacks and learned about his love for extremely spicy food, his unhealthy obsession with In-N-Out, what he’s been work-shopping personally in his home kitchen. We also took a deep dive into Jhayco’s favorite restaurants in Miami, Mexico and New York, what he orders at his favorite Indian spot and what sweets he travels with at all times.

What is on your rider?

For me, I like drinks. I like white wine, Sunset, definitely water, Gatorade, electrolytes, and a lot of fruits. I love fruits. Green grapes, watermelon, mango, and banana. I like Fiji and Gatorade.

How about when you’re in the studio?

When I’m in the studio, I’m always white wine. I’m a wine person every day.

When you’re on the road and you get to the hotel, are you taking stuff out of the mini bar?

I’m taking stuff out of the mini-bar and I have snacks always in my luggage. I always take something just in case. Sometimes we’re in Europe and everything’s closed, so I always have some little snacks in like chips or chocolate chip cookies. I love chocolate chip cookies. I have some candy. Any gummy candies. I like the gummy worms with sugar and without sugar.

What do you eat for a meal before you perform?

I eat anything a big meal could be. It depends on where I’m at. If I’m in Mexico, I’m eating tacos. If I’m in L.A. I’m at In-N-Out. But I have to eat before I get on stage because if not, my voice feels weak. So I got to get that energy.

Afterwards, are you going out for another meal? Are you doing DoorDash or you just going to sleep?

It depends. If it’s too late then I’ll probably just get takeout. Nothing messes me up. I got an iron stomach. When we was in San Diego for Beach Fest and In-N-Out closes at, I think it is at 1:00 AM. So I got an Uber package to pick it up and take it to my hotel so I could eat it.

That’s a boss move. What’s your order at In-N-Out?

A number one, which is not the double, the single, raw onions and the animal fries, extra animal fries and coke and the Neapolitan milkshake. They don’t have it on the menu. You got to know that one.

Dropping gems on us. When you’re on tour, are there any cities or places you’re looking to get to because of the food?

I love restaurants. I can never wait to get to L.A. because of In-N-Out. I’m like an In-N-Out freak. We was in San Diego five days and five days I ate In-N-Out probably two times a day.