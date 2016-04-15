John Kasich Defends Eating His Pizza With A Knife And Fork On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

#Pizza #Election 2016 #Late Night With Seth Meyers #Seth Meyers #Food
04.15.16 2 years ago 7 Comments

There are a lot of unforgivable partisan sins one whose running to be the Republican presidential nominee can commit. Saying “hello” to the sitting president, saying you don’t want to commit war crimes, and speaking terrible Spanish are all on the list of no-nos. But Ohio Governor John Kasich committed the one sin that is unforgivable across all party lines: eating pizza with a fork.

The exact-opposite-of-a-front-runner even had the gall to defend his pie-eating shenanigans on Late Night with Seth Meyers (known colloquially as the “John Kasich of Late Nite”). His reasoning? The pizza was just too hot.

“It was so hot and I made a terrible mistake,” he said. “I picked up a fork.”

“What’s wrong with you politicians that you don’t know how to eat pizza?” Meyers said, referencing other fork-users like former Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful Jeb Bush. “You wait a second.”

Kasich countered with a pretty solid answer that anyone who comes from a large family can relate to.

“When I was in college, I had 15 roommates. You think we waited for the pizza to cool?” he said. “There’d be no pizza left.”

Try to get the image of 14 ravenous bros and a young Kasich all chowing down on pizza with little plastic forks out of your head. It’s impossible.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pizza#Election 2016#Late Night With Seth Meyers#Seth Meyers#Food
TAGSelection 2016FOODJohn KasichLATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERSpizzaseth meyers

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP