The end of summer is the age of the hazy, juicy IPA. In fact, to stay refreshed and have your thirst quenched, I say the juicier the better. While I have a hard time getting behind crafty American fruited sours that look more like a glass of neon pink juice, I can easily throw back fruity, juicy, tropical-flavored hazy IPA from now until October (and beyond). New England IPAs pair well with rich cheeses, grilled meats, and backyard games (ladder ball anyone?). In general, they’re filled with citrus, mango, peach, and other delicious fruit notes and go down (way too) easily on a hot day. Especially if you’re standing in a backyard next to a grill critiquing your friend’s steak flipping technique. The only problem (if you consider it to be a problem at all) is the fact that juicy IPAs are usually reasonably high in alcohol (around six to eight percent ABV). So, you don’t want to crack one open only to realize that you don’t enjoy it. Luckily, I’m here to help. To get the most out of this blind taste test, we picked a few highly rated juicy IPAs and a few underrated gems that you might not have heard about. While all of them can’t be picked up at your local grocery store, you should be able to find them at high-end beer shops. The point is to blindly rank juicy IPAs that you might actually want to bring to an end-of-summer backyard cookout. If they were impossible to find, what would be the point? Here are our contenders: Tree House Julius

Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze

Night Shift The 87

Offshoot Relax

Toppling Goliath King Sue

Sloop Juice Bomb

Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy

Threes Logical Conclusion Let’s enjoy these hazy gems! Part 1: The Taste

Taste 1: Tasting Notes: There’s a strange bread-like scent that goes along with mango, peach, and citrus zest. It smells almost too sweet for my liking. The flavor is fairly muted with hints of biscuit-like malts, grapefruit, and mango. It’s not such a bad thing to not be overwhelmed with flavors, but I prefer a little more excitement from my hazy IPAs. Taste 2: Tasting Notes: Nosing this beer, I was struck by the intense aromas of lemongrass, stone fruits, and sweet malts. The palate is surprisingly well-balanced for a hazy IPA with a nice malt backbone that works perfectly with the flavors of mango, guava, peaches, grapefruit, and a slight, piney, bitter hops presence at the very end. All in all, it’s a fairly enjoyable beer. Taste 3: Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found hints of passion fruit, orange zest, grapefruit, mango, slight caramel malts, and just a hint of resinous pine. The flavor is a combination of spruce tips, ripe peaches, caramel malts, pineapple, and various other juicy, mouth-watering tropical fruits. This just might be the most well-balanced New England-style IPA I’ve ever sipped. Taste 4: Tasting Notes: The nose has prevalent tangerine and pineapple notes, but not much else. The flavor is citrus-centric with lemon, orange, but there are also tropical fruit flavors and a light malt presence. It’s a decent beginner hazy IPA but tastes a little mass-produced. Taste 5: Tasting Notes: Complex aromas of ripe grapefruit, sweet mangos, passion fruit, and berries highlight the nose. Sipping it reveals more peach, pineapple, lemon zest, and just a hint of bread-like malts. The last few sips are resinous piney and a little dry. Taste 6: Bottom Line: While many hazy IPAs are citrus-centric, this beer’s nose is all tropical fruits, leading with guava, mango, papaya, and pineapple. The palate is more even with more tropical fruits and the addition of tangerine, lime, and a final note of resinous pine to make you remember you’re drinking an IPA and not a glass of pineapple juice.

Taste 7: Tasting Notes: Breathing in the aromas of this beer is like smelling a tropical fruit salad. There are scents of ripe pineapple, papaya, mango, and just a hint of pine tree aroma. The palate is loaded with flavors like passion fruit, pineapple, grapefruit, tangerines, and resin. The finish is just bitter enough to let you know that you’re enjoying an IPA. Taste 8: Tasting Notes: The citrus aromas are center stage with this beer. There’s orange, tangerine, bright lime, grapefruit, as well as nice juicy pineapple and other tropical flavors. The palate is swirling with more tropical fruits, citrus, and a nice malty backbone that brings it all together. Part 2: The Ranking