Blind tasting bourbons is always fun. It’s a chance to throw off the yoke of a label, branding, and PR to get down to the nitty-gritty of what’s in the bottle. Using this approach, we’ve been diving into barrel-proof, single barrels, ten-year-olds, and more to find the bourbon whiskeys that really shine. Well, the ones that shine according to our palates anyway. Now, we’re going even deeper by pitting Kentucky bourbon against non-Kentucky bourbon. It’s a bourbon face-off! For the uninitiated, straight bourbon whiskey must be made with a mash bill (recipe) of at least 51 percent corn and distilled no higher than 160 proof (80 percent ABV). That hot juice must go into a new, charred oak barrel at no higher than 125 proof (62.5 percent ABV) for at least two years. It does not, however, need to be made in Kentucky. That last rule (or lack thereof, depending on who you’re talking to) really pisses off a lot of bourbon fiends. Some so-called purists stick to only sipping whiskeys made in the Bluegrass State and can be downright unwilling to try the complex, nuanced, bangers coming out of Texas, New York, Wyoming, Washington, and all over the United States. It’s too bad, too — they’re definitely missing out. In an effort to prove that point — or prove them right… depending on the results — I decided to use four well-known Kentucky bourbons and four non-Kentucky bourbons in a blind taste test. Our lineup: Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon

Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch Bourbon

1792 Small Batch Bourbon

Woodinville Straight Bourbon (WA)

Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon (WY)

Hudson Bright Lights Big Bourbon (NY)

FEW Bourbon (IL) If any of these bourbons pique your interest, make sure to click on the prices to try them yourself. Okay, let’s get tasting!

Part 1: The Taste Taste 1: Tasting Notes: The nose was surprisingly spicy on this one. That was tempered by dried cherries, wood char, and a great deal of butterscotch. The palate continues with a combination of sweet and spicy notes of dried fruits, buttery vanilla, creamy caramel, subtle cinnamon, and oaky wood. The ending is slightly warming, long, and filled with caramel sweetness.

Taste 2: Tasting Notes: This is a very bold whiskey from the first sniff. There are heavy aromas of wood char, toasted vanilla beans, and a gentle, nutty sweetness that made me want to take a sip. When I did, I found a ton of oak-inflected sweetness, brown sugar, fresh leather, and subtle cinnamon. The finish was warming and filled with subtly smoky wood char. This was definitely a memorable sip and one that I’m excited to try again. Taste 3: Tasting Notes: Right away, you can tell that not only is this a young whiskey but it’s loaded with corn. The first aromas I noticed were caramel corn, sweet grainy scents, and a very low level of vanilla essence. Taking a sip added to the feeling that this is a young bourbon. There were notes of wood char, more vanilla, and more corn. All in all, it felt like it should have been left in the barrel a little longer.

Taste 4: Tasting Notes: The nose was so complex, it required multiple nosings to find all the flavors. First, I noticed dried fruits and caramelized sugar. This was followed by caramel corn, wood char, and sticky toffee. The palate is just as bold as its nose. There are nuanced notes of butterscotch, sweet cinnamon, charred oak, toasted vanilla beans, and a subtle spicy sweetness on the finish. Overall, this is the best sip so far. Taste 5: Tasting Notes: This whiskey didn’t have a lot going on in the nose. There was caramel corn-like sweetness, a bit of woody oak, and some cinnamon but not much else. The flavor was similar to the aroma with more charred wood, subtle vanilla, butterscotch, and a hint of honey that played well with a kick of cinnamon at the end. It’s definitely not the worst sip of the day but fairly muted in the flavor department.

Taste 6: Tasting Notes: The nose was filled with a wallop of spicy cracked black pepper, hints of vanilla beans, and toffee. Underneath that, there was a pretty heavy aroma of pure alcohol. On the palate, this whiskey seemed rather one-dimensional with peppery rye taking center stage and vanilla and caramel sitting on the edges. By the end, there was too much pepper, a lot of alcohol burn, and not enough buttery vanilla notes. Taste 7: Tasting Notes: I smelled fresh, sweet corn, dried stone fruits, vanilla beans, and charred oak. Taking a sip zeroed in on dried cherries, creamy butterscotch, toffee, and just a hint of pipe tobacco. This was a very pleasurable sip of whiskey. I will definitely come back for another pour soon.