Hawaiian officials had been worried that Kilauea, the most active and emoji-friendly of the five major volcanoes that make up Hawaii, was about to blow for a week, and had been warning residents and tourists alike away from the area. Then, last Monday, the Puʻu ʻŌʻō crater began collapsing, setting off earthquakes and forcing magma into new chambers, and, well, the results speak for themselves.
IMPRESIONANTE 🌋 | El Observatorio Vulcanológico de Hawai reportó la aparición de ocho fisuras, cada una de varios cientos de metros de longitud, en el vecindario. Fuente: Footage from Tropical Visions Video, Inc. and Paradise Helicopters. #Alerta #Hawaii #Fisuras #Volcán #Kilauea #SinMordaza Más información en: www.sinmordaza.com 📲
Over the past seven days, slow-moving lava flows and crevices belching sulfur gas have cracked roads, burned down forests, eaten away homes and even erased a Ford Mustang from existence:
Ríos de lava se expanden por el sur de Hawái. La lava del volcán #Kilauea no cesa. Se estima que alrededor de setecientas viviendas están en peligros. Este video ilustra la forma cómo la lava devora todo lo que está a su paso a una velocidad de hasta 10 km/h. Con información de La Vanguardia* Mayo/07/2018 #Ultimahoracol
The good news is that despite giant lava floes trudging slowly down roadways, spitting balls of molten fire into the air, everybody had plenty of advance warning. So far, there haven’t been any fatalities. Still, at least 26 homes, and possibly more structures, have been destroyed and plenty of others remain at risk.
