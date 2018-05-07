UPROXX/Getty Image

Hawaiian officials had been worried that Kilauea, the most active and emoji-friendly of the five major volcanoes that make up Hawaii, was about to blow for a week, and had been warning residents and tourists alike away from the area. Then, last Monday, the Puʻu ʻŌʻō crater began collapsing, setting off earthquakes and forcing magma into new chambers, and, well, the results speak for themselves.

Over the past seven days, slow-moving lava flows and crevices belching sulfur gas have cracked roads, burned down forests, eaten away homes and even erased a Ford Mustang from existence:

Here’s footage of some of the lava activity inside Leilani Estates from CB photographer @corylumphoto #Kilauea #bigisland pic.twitter.com/OkZz9xw6aJ — Honolulu Civil Beat (@CivilBeat) May 5, 2018

The good news is that despite giant lava floes trudging slowly down roadways, spitting balls of molten fire into the air, everybody had plenty of advance warning. So far, there haven’t been any fatalities. Still, at least 26 homes, and possibly more structures, have been destroyed and plenty of others remain at risk.