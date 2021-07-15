As more people become fully vaccinated and ready for travel, countries around the world are beginning to open up and loosen restrictions. Music festivals, bars, and clubs are slowly making a return. So are kink spaces like dungeons, swinger hotels, and sex-centric clubs where leather and latex dominate the dress code. We’re talking true hedonism; summer of love ’21. Eva Oh, aka Mistress Eva, has been a bondage pro since 2011, when she left her vanilla corporate job to train at Sydney’s famous Salon Kitty’s dungeon. In the years since, she’s taken her enthusiasm for BDSM slave training and power exchange to select cities around the world. Currently based in Bali, Indonesia, Mistress Eva also runs the online BDSM space YouWillPleaseMe, hosts the Safeword Podcast and the #teakink webseries, and continues to tour the world for select engagements. We hit up Mistress Eva for an extensive list of her favorite kink spaces around the globe, and since her travels have taken her pretty much everywhere, she also offered her favorite non-kink travel spots — from bars and restaurants to outdoor spaces and her favorite Bali locales. Let’s dive in!