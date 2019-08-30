The Best Labor Day Weekend Food Deals To Get You Fed On The Cheap

baskin-robbins/cicis/baja fresh/uproxx

Labor Day Weekend is here. If you want to take full advantage of this upcoming three day weekend — and symbolic kiss-off to the summer season — you ought to indulge in everyone’s favorite American tradition: eating. If that’s your aim, there are a few deals out there that can help you save some money and leave you stocked up on lots of food for whatever you’ve got planned for the weekend (hangovers, etc.).

Here are all the best food deals for fast food joints and restaurants this Labor Day weekend.

Applebee’s — Chow down on a quesadilla burger and endless fries for just $7.99 all weekend long.

Baja Fresh — Use this coupon to receive $5 off a purchase of $20. Not the best deal, but it’s something!

Baskin-Robbins — All Saturday long, Baskin-Robbins is selling single scoops for $1.70, and big savings on take-home ice cream with two pre-packed quarts for $8, and two 56-ounce pre-packs for $10. Now is the time to stock up!