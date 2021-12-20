There is no greater gift in the world than a key to the great outdoors. During these chaotic times, engaging with the outside world on a deeper level can offer the ones we love a healthier outlook and a healthier self. So instead of giving them another piece of useless tech that will clog up the electrical outlets and drain their data plans, set them up with a chance for some IRL fun. Below, we have a last-minute list of gift picks for anyone looking for outdoor gifts — from inflatable paddle boards to mountain bikes. As always, everything you see featured has been road-tested by the crew here at Uproxx and given our stamp of approval. Enjoy!

On Cloudventure Waterproof Shoes Price: $169 The Company Line: This waterproof trail running shoe is made with extreme cushioning and grip. Run every trail in any condition. With the men’s On Cloudventure waterproof trail-running shoes, you can laugh in the face of drenching downpours and foot-dousing puddles out on the trail (or, at the very least, your feet can). Why They’re A Great Gift: Running, especially trail-running is one of the most enjoyable and easy ways to get the heart rate up. But not everybody owns a pair of shoes fit for more than just pavement, and not having the right gear can definitely detract from the experience. Nothing kills a good time like cold, wet feet. Give your favorite outdoors person a pair of these kicks and they will think about you fondly every time they’re sprinting through the woods like they’re on air. Buy Here Isle Explorer Paddle Board Price: $695 The Company Line: The Explorer was designed for those adventurous paddlers. This board excels on flatwater; from still lake water to fast-paced rivers — it’s a great all-rounder. Its pointed nose is built to cut through tough waters and has a reinforced grab handle that’s great for portability. Why It’s A Great Gift: Getting out on the water can be one of the best ways to find peace of mind and to work out the body. These inflatable paddle boards don’t just perform great on rivers and oceans, but they are extremely portable. They also come with a cool four-point bungee system on the back to put your clothes or fishing gear. The company also has a great eye for design — all of their boards stay looking sharp. Buy Here

Priority 600x Adventure Price: $2,499 The Company Line: The 600x is a hardtail 29er designed with cross-country geometry and trekking in mind. With fast-rolling knobby tires, an all-conditions Pinion gearbox with 600 percent gear range, and the grease, grit, and rust-free Gates Carbon Drive belt drive system, plus braze-ons for extra gear, this bike is ready to take you miles into the unknown. Why It’s A Great Gift: The whole world seems to be enjoying indoor cycling but the outdoors is where the real fun is at. Every day the world is getting safer for cyclists on the pavement, and there are more great trails for riding every day. The Gates Carbon Drive is a game-changer when it comes to the build, and its overall durability. It was designed in partnership Ryan Van Duzer, to get insight from a proper adventurer. This beautiful model will be a welcome addition to any garage, perfect for the next big bikepacking trip. Buy Here Orvis Encounter Fly Rod Outfit Price: $169 The Company Line: Built for the hardcore angler, yet priced with frugality in mind, the Encounter rod series combines state-of-the-art rod design with a smooth, crisp performance-packaged with a large arbor Encounter reel, weight-forward floating line, backing, and leader. The Encounter rod outfit is easily the best value-priced outfit of its kind. Why It’s A Great Gift: This rod from Orvis is the perfect piece for the fly fisherman or woman — giving you everything that you need to snatch a huge trout out of the local river. Fly fishing is one of the most serene hobbies in the world, and in this fast-paced digital world it can become a sanctuary as well as a great place to bond with friends. The beauty of giving this gift, is you might also be providing yourself with some fresh caught fish for dinner (though avid fly fishing folk are most often committed to catch-and-release). Buy Here

Black Diamond Momentum Lace Price: $99 The Company Line: Built for unparalleled comfort during all-day cragging and gym sessions, the Momentum Lace is a shoe that combines innovative technology with a classic, flat-last design. The result is an entry-level shoe that excels in performance. With an upper fabric that consists entirely of our Engineered Knit Technology, the Momentum Lace provides stretch where you need it, support where it matters and all around exceptional breathability. Why They’re A Great Gift: Over the past few years climbing has been an increasingly popular pastime, and more climbing gyms are opening every day. Not only are they a great place for getting a workout in, but they are also amazing places to meet new people. There has never been a better time to get into climbing as a sport and you can help someone show up prepared like a pro with these amazing climbing shoes. Black Diamond is a brand trusted by the likes of Alex Honnold, so they are more than fit for the job of getting you or someone you love on the rock. Buy Here Patagonia Black Hole 25L Travel Pack Price: $129 The Company Line: A weather-resistant daypack with just the right amount of space to haul your daily essentials, the 25-liter Patagonia Black Hole travel pack protects your gear from scuffs, scrapes and rough handling. Padded shoulder straps help ensure all-day comfort; molded back panel sheds moisture and allows cooling airflow. Why It’s A Great Gift: Any good outdoorsman knows that being prepared for all scenarios is a necessity when it comes to planning a good hiking trip. But too often you will see the hobbyists walking down the trail without food or water because they are worried about messing up their work bag. This pack has it everything that you need, from the chest strap to help with the strain on your back to being hydration compatible. Buy Here

Oru Inlet Kayak Price: $899 The Company Line: The Inlet is the lightest, most portable, and easiest to assemble folding kayak yet, an origami kayak for everyone. Designed for flat water, it’s playful and light and ridiculously fast to assemble. With the smallest box of any of our models, you can store it just about anywhere. Why It’s A Great Gift: Kayaking is an extremely serene way to experience local lakes and waterways, not to mention a great workout. But unless you have a rental place it can be difficult getting your hands on a craft where you want to go. And it also can be a pain to transport a traditional kayak from spot to spot if you want to road trip. The beauty of these Oru kayaks is they fold up neatly, and are light for their size, so that getting on the water is a breeze. If you want to upgrade the gift there is also a tandem model, the Haven TT, so that your loved one can paddle out with their canine companion or perhaps even take you for a cruise. Buy Here EDITOR’S PICKS: RadWagon 4 Electric Cargo Bike — Steve Bramucci Price: $1,899 The Company Line: It’s the strongest and most versatile version of the RadWagon yet, featuring smaller, innovative new tires developed by our in-house team of expert engineers to achieve a lower center of gravity. Its patent-pending new frame design ensures multiple points of adjustability, including a telescopic seat post and easily maneuverable handlebars. Why It’s a Great Gift: I actually profiled this bike over in our adventure gift guide too, but it’s a gift that keeps on giving, so it’s getting a last-minute shout out. The RadWagon is my go-to e-bike (I own two) because of its versatility. This is the bike I ride to the surf break on. It’s the one I take to cruise to the farmers’ market and then a hike. It’s an all-rounder that gets you where you want to go and can carry your outdoor gear easily.