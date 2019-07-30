courtesy of Lee

Lee Burridge knows how to party. Making his name in the Hong Kong underground club scene, Lee has been spinning since the mid-80s and has set the groove at now-legendary locales like Thailand’s Full Moon Party (an all-night beach party on the island Ko Pha-ngan) or the Cova Santa in Ibiza. But it wasn’t until attending Burning Man for the first time that Lee would get inspired to throw his very own day to night party on a Brooklyn rooftop in 2011.

That rooftop party would become known as All Day I Dream, which has since touched down in party destinations all across the world — from Mykonos, Dubai, and London, to Brazil, St. Petersburg, Ibiza, and Tulum. In taking the fun on the road, he’s turned All Day I Dream into the premier destination for day to night partying to the sounds of ultra-melodic house music.

Last week, Lee released his latest collection of songs, Melt — a mix of ambient soundscapes and trunk-rattling deep house grooves that strive to fit your low-key and high-key party moods. To celebrate his release, Lee keyed us in on all his favorite hidden gems and unexpected hangouts in party cities across the world.

Rob Burgess

A walkway between Heathrow terminal 5 and the B and C terminals. There’s nothing here. No shops, no restaurants and, the whole point, no people. It’s one of the world’s busiest airports but there’s a place to get away from all those frantic, mildly stressed people. If you have a long flight ahead or just got off a ten-hour flight, the walk is really calming and great to get your body moving. If you’re lazy, there are moving walkways.

It’s no surprise Lee is drawn to this nondescript terminal at the Heathrow Airport. The colors the terminal is bathed in recall what you see when you close your eyes while listening to the title track from Lee’s Melt. It’s chill, sonic, and bathed in a sort of warm melancholy.