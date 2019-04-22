LA’s City Wide Ban On Plastic Straws Goes Into Effect Today

04.22.19 5 mins ago

Unsplash

As you may have heard, today is Earth Day! And if you live in Los Angeles — and were planning to make a splashy, romantic gesture to the Earth by triumphantly walking into your favorite eatery and saying, “No plastic straw for me! I’m a person who loves the planet!” — we have some difficult news. The city is already one step ahead of you, my friend. Los Angeles’ ban on plastic straws goes into effect today. Which means, if the most you’re willing to do for the planet is drink out of a cup with your mouth, you better find some other ways you can help, fast.

The ban currently applies to businesses with more than 26 employees, with a small window offered to businesses with smaller staffs — such as streetcar vendors and independent food trucks — to comply with the ban by October. Health and medical facilities are completely exempt from the regulation.

Los Angeles’ ban on plastic straws, first introduced by LA council members Mitch O’Farrell and Nury Martinez last year, will affect an estimated 32,000 facilities across Los Angeles, according to LAist.

It’s a step forward in the right direction on a day when we should all be reflecting on our planetary impact. And before you get all cynical and start thinking this move is too little too late, just keep in mind that the ocean is full of plastics that can take 200-300 years to decompose, and will likely contain more plastic than fish by 2050. And less plastic being thrown out is….less plastic being thrown out that can end up in the ocean. That’s a good thing. We all need to do our part to become better stewards of the environment, no matter how big or small. So, you can take all that negativity, and shove it right into…. doing something positive and actionable to help the Earth! And then we’ll, you know, thank you for it.

Around The Web

TAGSconservationEARTH DAYlos angelesPlastic Straws
UPROXX Travel Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 4 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 1 week ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP