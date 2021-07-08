We Made The Delightful Pesto Pasta From ‘Luca’ — Here’s The Recipe

About 38 minutes into Pixar’s new film, Luca, the two sea monster pals at the center of the story sit down to dinner in a new friend’s kitchen to eat. Plates of pesto-drenched pasta slide under the boys’ noses, looking bright and unctuous and generally delicious (Pixar does food well). The moment I saw it, I knew I’d be cooking soon.

The dish is a Ligurian classic, Trenette al Pesto. The base of this dish is a straightforward pesto — which is simple but takes a fair bit of work (especially if you’re using a mortar and pestle). The pasta is amped up by the addition of fresh green beans and cubed pieces of potato with a little pasta water to help make a creamy sauce to coat the linguine-like noodles, called “trenette.” (Trenette is a flat noodle that is usually about 1/8-inch in width, meaning you can use smaller linguine if you can’t find them.)

Luckily for me (and you), Pixar actually posted the whole recipe for Trenette al Pesto on Instagram for all of us to recreate. So I figured I’d if their recipe lives up to the hype and the beauty of the dish in the film.

Beyond that, I’m looking for a bright and light pasta lunch plate, or a new primi for my dinner rotation. The sort of pasta plate that’ll induce expressions of admiration like Luca’s pal Alberto has in the screengrab below.

Okay, let’s get cooking!