“The most rewarding trip is the one that gives back.” That’s Hawai’i Tourism’s pitch to you. In the wake of the pandemic, there’s a state-wide tourism initiative that aims to give you serious discounts for accommodations, plus credits to spend on recreation and dining, if you’re willing to give up a morning and afternoon to give back to the local community. And given the hefty increase in flight prices, saving money anywhere you can is a good move.

The Mālama Hawai‘i program asks that you think about taking a day to do things like clean up a beach, plant some trees in a rainforest, or work as a volunteer in a park. It’s all pretty low-impact stuff that will net you real discounts. For instance, one activity for Mālama O’ahu is working for Jack Johnson’s Kokua Hawai‘i Foundation picking up trash and, basically, doing some light yard work in paradise. In return, you’ll get a fourth night free at the Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach (which is going to save you about $250).

Another O’ahu option — this one with Marriott and Loko Ea — is an educational volunteering program about aquaculture stewardship and involves a day helping people learn about taking care of the beach they vacation on. Now, that’s a truly low-impact day. And for a day of that “work,” you’ll get 20 percent off your stay at a Marriott property plus a $100 resort credit.

We could go on. There are a ton of options just on O’ahu. There’s also a long list of opportunities across all the Hawaiian islands for anyone looking to engage in the local community and earn themselves a free night at a swanky hotel or a free beachside dinner or a massage at the hotel’s spa.

You can check out all the opportunities to give back on your next trip to Hawai’i right here.