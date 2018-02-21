Matthew McConaughey’s Carl’s Jr. Ads Are ‘Naked Bongo’-Era Weird

02.21.18 7 hours ago

UPROXX/Carl

Alright, alright, alright…it’s time for a Carl’s Jr. rebrand and they pulled out all the stops to advertise their western bacon cheeseburger. Trying their best to deviate from scantily-clad women eating gigantic burgers (two things that do not necessarily have much to do with each other) in the wake of the #meToo movement, Carl’s Jr. ads are going for more of a still-has-nothing-to-do-with-each-other but less mysogynistic-y route, using the voice of Matthew McConaughey to narrate videos of the burger flying through space as people’s eyes bulge out of their heads in delicious disbelief.

As if one commercial chock full of made up words with a Southern drawl slapped on them were not enough, the company released five ads in total, encouraging consumers to follow their stomachs and answer “the call” to indulge in a big ol’ burger as narrated by a good ol’ boy.

It’s random! Like a bongo-playing stoner!

