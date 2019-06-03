McDonald

We finally live in a world where we can order some of McDonald’s most popular international menu items stateside, so we’ll never have to look at another country’s McDonald’s menu with envy ever again. This Thursday, June 6th, you can walk into any McDonald’s nationwide and order an item from the chain’s new “Worldwide Favorites” menu for any amount of foreign currency you have. Yes, that means you finally have a place to take that Canadian quarter that CoinStar keeps rejecting.

Between bringing over favorites from other countries and extending their breakfast hours, McDonald’s is quickly shedding some of its longest-held traditions — what’s next, a meatless McDonald’s Quarter Pounder? Doubtful, but we can hope.

Between the hours of 2-5 PM local time this Thursday, you’ll be able to exchange any amount of foreign currency for either Spain’s Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger, the Netherlands’ Stroopwafel McFlurry, Canada’s Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich, or Australia’s Cheesy Bacon Fries, but considering how much money we’ll be saving, we’re currently debating whether or not to just go all out and try all four.

The deal is only good for one item per customer, so if you do plan on trying the whole menu just keep in mind that you’re going to drop a least a $10, but hey, that’s a cheap vacation. Nothing sad about spending your summer sitting in a McDonald’s sipping down a Stroopwafel McFlurry. Nothing. At. All.