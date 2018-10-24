McDonalds

People can debate about pancakes versus waffles or the best breakfast sandwich or whether grits should be sweet or savory, but no one should be arguing that all-day breakfast is anything other than the absolute best. Rolling up to a drive-thru just after the restaurant opts to stop serving delicious egg sandwiches and hot cakes was one of life’s great tragedies back in the early 2000s. This is something McDonald’s both understands and counts on. They are also aware of the appeal of menus hacks. So their latest move should come as no surprise.

On November 1, McDonald’s is bringing Triple Breakfast Stacks to the masses. The first new breakfast item in five years, these sandwiches are aimed to increase sales by tapping into customer enthusiasm for “Secret Menu” items.

McDonald’s bills each of the new items as a sandwich that “doubles down on some of our customers’ favorite ingredients.” And they mean every damn word. Each Triple Breakfast Stack features two slices of American cheese between two sausage patties, all topped with bacon and an egg. And customers choose whether they want the sandwich served as a McMuffin, biscuit, or McGriddle.

“People have been hacking our menu for years – so much so that it’s inspired our new Triple Breakfast Stacks,” Manager of Culinary Innovation Chef Mike Haracz said in a statement. “We love seeing the fun ways our customers and McDonald’s crew have been creating their own takes on our classics.”

The insanely indulgent heart attack bombs definitely look tasty. But you might want to try one soon, they’re only available for a limited time before they go back to being a “secret.”