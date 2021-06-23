When I think of Milan, Italy, thoughts of luxury couture and beautiful neoclassical architecture come to mind first. In addition to the city’s booming fashion industry (Fashion Week is traditionally held here twice a year), Milan is also home to a thriving music scene. In fact, this bustling metropolis is where Grammy-nominated electronic music act, Meduza — comprised of Luca de Gregorio, Mattia Vitale, and Simone Giani — were born and eventually started their careers as DJ-producers.

As was the case with many artists in 2020, the onslaught of COVID-19 forced the trio to push pause on performing live shows. With concerts on hiatus, Meduza locked themselves in the studio, then revealed their next global hit “Paradise” featuring Dermot Kennedy, which debuted last October.

Eight months later, the guys are back with a new euphoric earworm aptly called, “Headrush” featuring Elroii, which dips its toes in everything a house head like me loves about the genre: tantalizing deep basslines riddled with plenty of punchy synths. It’s a whole vibe that’s right on time for the return of the festival season.

As the Meduza crew gets ready to hit the road again, I called them up to learn about their beloved home city of Milan. Now that the EU has opened its borders to Americans officially, I am thrilled to take this guide to Milan along with me when I finally travel abroad again this year!

***

In what fun way is Milan different from any other city on the globe?

Milan is our home city and the place where we were born. It will always have a special meaning for us. It’s where the greatest football team in the world play, AC Milan. It’s the center for fashion with all the fashion houses and we have (what we think anyway) the best cathedral in the center of a city, Duomo di Milano.

Where is your favorite place to eat in Milan? What’s so unique about it?

Angolo D’Abruzzo da Giannino is our favorite Milanese restaurant ever. It’s an old little Italian trattoria with the typical red and white tablecloth. Here, you can live a real Italian atmosphere with some typical dishes like pasta, Italian appetizers like ham, olive and mozzarella and the king of the table: the arrosticino. Arrosticinis is a typical skewer with lamb. Delicious!