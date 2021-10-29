Well, friends, you should probably just throw out our definitive fast food chicken sandwich ranking now. Because Popeyes just changed the game. Again. In a major way.

Lately, the fast food space has been in a weird place. Ever since McDonald’s dropped its Travis Scott meal we’ve been treated — no, tortured — with cash grab after cash grab, a cavalcade of celebrity-branded meals that amount to little more than remixes of what the stock menu already offers. Even Burger King is wasting our time with this sh*t. A couple of months back they gave us a Nelly meal. Nelly. In 2021.

It’s a cheap, lazy, but ultimately profitable way to get customers hyped for the same old food. So of course the fast food brands are *badap-ba-ba-da!* loving it. This isn’t going to stop until we demand ideas that are a more imaginative.

Enter Hot Girl Meg and the Popeyes Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce Chicken Sandwich, here to save us all. Thanks Meg — the food scene needed this.

When Popeyes dropped their chicken sandwich almost three years back, they single-handedly shifted the fast food landscape. Since that sandwich, almost every fast food brand has re-formulated their fried chicken recipes in an attempt to step up to the new GOAT. Leave it to Popeyes to be the only one who can improve upon the original. While its Megan Thee Stallion branded merch collection would lead you to believe this is just another celebrity cash grab, the flavors themselves prove that there was some actual effort put into this collaboration.

Not only did Megan Thee Stallion meet with the Popeyes culinary team to develop a brand new hot sauce for the collaboration — dubbed “Hottie Sauce” — they also approved Megan to become a Popeyes franchise restaurant owner. That shows Popeyes is putting a lot more faith in Megan Thee Stallion than just cashing in on her famous name and face.

For a limited time, the Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce will be available at all Popeyes nationwide as both a dipping sauce and a new sauce topping for the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, which means this marks the first official variation on the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich since its launch. There are now three Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches: Original, Spicy, And Hottie Sauce.

We sampled the new Hottie to see how it compares to the OG and if it’s worth ditching your current favorite chicken sandwich for.