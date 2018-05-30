This Miami Art Curator Is Preserving The Voices Of The Streets

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Art curator Diana Larrea has been called the “Princess of Miami Street Art” because of her role in the increasingly relevant urban art movement. The Peruvian born photographer documents the street art scene of Miami and, according to her, “the walls have become the news.”

Larrea began photographing the street art in her city in 2010 and over time she came to know the artists behind the murals and paste-ups as well. Their stories and where they came from jumped out at her and held her attention. Now, she can’t go anywhere in Miami without craving fresh art.

“I’m always discovering new murals,” Larrea says. “It’s the best when I discover them running.”

A regular runner through the sunny streets of Miami, Larrea finds something new to love about her city every time she laces up her shoes. It’s her favorite way to get inspired, even if it doesn’t lead to the most cohesive runs.

“Sometimes I have to stop running to read something,” she explains. “It just gets your attention. ”

Currently, Larrea is particularly interested in raising the voices of females in the street art community. She views it as her duty. Women are having their day in the street art world and if Larrea can show how hard they work she feels she’ll be doing her part for the betterment of everybody. Join us as we follow her through the streets of Miami — and get acquainted with her bold mission.