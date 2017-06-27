Photos From The Ten Most Instagrammed Places On Earth

#Visual Tours #Travel #Instagram #Facebook #Twitter
06.27.17 9 months ago

Shutterstock

Social media has exploded in the last decade. It’s hard to remember a time when we weren’t consumed by our Facebook friends, Instagram likes, and re-Tweets. Instagram, in particular, has become one of the most important apps for self expression. Whether it’s through music, art, photography, or travel, Instagram is the place to show off. It’s also become a place to let the world see where you’ve been (who would believe you climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge if you didn’t take a picture of it?).

On The Go Tours sifted through all of the hashtags on Instagram and came up with a list of the top ten most Instagrammed places in the world. From Paris to San Francisco, the locations on this list should definitely be on your travel bucket list. The CN Tower in Toronto, Machu Picchu in Peru, and the Burj Al Arab in Dubai just missed the cut for the top ten. But, many notable landmarks made it. See how many you’ve visited in this visual tour.

10.) Coliseum, Rome

It’s no surprise that the extremely photogenic Roman amphitheater made the list. No trip to Rome is complete with a trip to the Flavian Amphitheater (as it is also called). Built in 70-80 AD, the structure is older than most known religions, including Christianity.

#coliseum #rome #italy #traveling #лето2017 #greenery

A post shared by Svetlana Lokian (@svetlana_lokian) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Visual Tours#Travel#Instagram#Facebook#Twitter
TAGSexploreFacebookinstagramlifePARISTRAVELTwittervisual tours

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP